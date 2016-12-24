Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball five times for 30 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-21 win over the Bears.

Cousins emerged as a dual-threat quarterback in Washington's most important game of the season thus far, keeping their playoff hopes alive for at least the moment. Just before the half, the quarterback scrambled into the end zone from nine yards out and then punched in a one-yard carry toward the end of the third to secure a Redskins' victory. After a below-average performance in Monday's loss to the Panthers, Cousins redeemed himself in the passing game Sunday, connecting with eight different wideouts on several big plays. His lone touchdown pass came late in the first quarter, finding Chris Thompson on a dump-off pass from 17 yards out. It's the first time in the last four games that Cousins did not commit a turnover. He'll now shift his focus to the season-finale matchup with the Giants, who he played well against in their first meeting this season, passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns.