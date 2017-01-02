Cousins completed 22 of 35 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Giants.

Cousins threw two critical interceptions to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in the loss. The first came late in the third quarter, as the Maurice Harris slipped on a route, resulting in the turnover inside the Giants' ten yard line. Then, with the game and Washington's playoff hopes on the line late in the fourth quarter, Cousins threw his second interception on the Giants' 25-yard line, ending the potential game winning drive. His lone touchdown pass was a one-yard strike to Jordan Reed. His season ends with 4917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, it was a rather disappointing finish to Cousins' campaign, as he has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions since Week 13, never breaking 315 passing yards in a game during the process. Those numbers do not bode well for the fact that the second-year starter is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, leaving his future with the franchise in question for the time being.