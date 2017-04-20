Brown worked out with Bills running back LeSean McCoy this offseason, focusing on his balance and cuts in addition to his conditioning, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Brown said he gained about eight pounds of muscle while also losing some bad weight, leaving him at 217 pounds with only six percent body fat. He hopes the improvement will help him earn a spot on the Week 1 roster -- something he failed to do last season when he spent most of September and October on the practice squad. Brown did join the active roster for nine games, but he only took eight carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, with all of that work coming in Week 16. While the impressive cameo and his improved physique should help his cause, Brown likely will find himself battling for one of the final roster spots behind fellow running backs Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson. The competition will include Matt Jones, Keith Marshall and possibly a selection from the upcoming draft.