Redskins' Mack Brown: May be at mercy of numbers game
Brown may not have much control over whether he makes the final roster, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler reports.
With Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine all locked in, Brown and Keith Marshall figure to compete for the No. 4 spot on a team that may only keep three running backs on its final roster. (Current No. 4 Matt Jones seems likely to be traded or released.) Brown did at least work ahead of Marshall during the offseason program, but the latter makes for a more intriguing developmental project for the practice squad thanks to his rare size/speed combination. Brown may have narrowed the gap by trimming down to six percent body fat in the offseason, but he still profiles as no better than a middling athlete for the position.
