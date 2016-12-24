Brown rushed the ball eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over the Bears.

With the game safely out of reach, Brown received some garbage time minutes late in the game and made the most of his opportunity. The No. 3 back had an impressive 61-yard touchdown run with a minute left in the contest, sealing the Week 16 victory. While his run was very impressive, Washington will still likely rely on Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson in the rushing attack next week against the Giants, especially if their playoff hopes are still alive.