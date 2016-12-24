Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Active Saturday
Spaight is active for Saturday's game against the Bears.
Spaight will be active once again Saturday after putting on a tackling clinic in a spot start Monday against the Panthers. However, Will Compton's return will likely bump Spaight down to a diminished role on defense.
