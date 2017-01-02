Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Active Sunday
Spaight (shoulder) was active for Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Giants.
Spaight continued to play through a nagging shoulder injury and will now have plenty of time to recovery considering the Redskins' needed a victory over the Giants on Sunday in order to advance to the postseason.
