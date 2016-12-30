Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Week 17
Spaight (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
Spaight has played through his shoulder injury for the past few weeks and likely will again on Sunday. Expect him to serve as a backup option at linebacker behind starters Mason Foster and Will Compton (knee).
More News
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Active Saturday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Sensational in spot start Monday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Active Monday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Absent from injury report•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Inactive for Sunday's tilt•