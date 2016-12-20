Spaight piled up 15 tackles in Monday's 26-15 loss to the Panthers.

Spaight was filling in for Will Compton, who missed the Week 15 game with a knee injury. Should Compton be forced to miss another game, Spaight could be a great waiver add for the fantasy finals in IDP leagues.

