Foster recorded 17 tackles and one pass deflection in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Foster was all over the field on Sunday, having his best performance of an already highly impressive season. In his second year with the Redskins, Foster led the team with 124 tackles, which is also a career-best for the linebacker. He is under contract through the 2018 season and will aim to continue his success next year as a leader of the Washington defense.