Redskins' Matt Jones: Inactive versus Bears in Week 16
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Bears, the team's official site reports.
Jones will once again cede the backfield work to Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson, as he remains buried behind the pair on the depth chart.
