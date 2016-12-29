Head coach Jay Gruden said he does not expect Jones to play in Sunday's season-finale against the Giants, Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reports.

Jones hasn't played since Week 7 loss to the Lions, fumbling twice in the contest, losing one on the goal line that ultimately played a major role in the 20-17 defeat. Since then, the once promising running back has been ruled inactive for the majority of the contests, making way for rookie Rob Kelley. Gruden said he hopes Jones learned the importance of ball security this season. The Redskins still haven an opportunity to make the playoffs, so Jones may still get a chance to take the field before season ends, although it seems like a long shot at this point.