Redskins' Matt Jones: Not expected to play Sunday
Head coach Jay Gruden said he does not expect Jones to play in Sunday's season-finale against the Giants, Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reports.
Jones hasn't played since Week 7 loss to the Lions, fumbling twice in the contest, losing one on the goal line that ultimately played a major role in the 20-17 defeat. Since then, the once promising running back has been ruled inactive for the majority of the contests, making way for rookie Rob Kelley. Gruden said he hopes Jones learned the importance of ball security this season. The Redskins still haven an opportunity to make the playoffs, so Jones may still get a chance to take the field before season ends, although it seems like a long shot at this point.
More News
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Inactive versus Bears in Week 16•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Inactive Monday•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Absent from injury report•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Inactive in Week 13 versus Cardinals•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Inactive again Thursday•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Expected to be inactive Thursday•