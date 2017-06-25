Harris has a shot at the No. 4 receiver job, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Harris caught on with Washington as an undrafted rookie last season, catching eight of 12 targets for 66 yards in 10 games. The team signed Brian Quick in the offseason, but it seems Harris and Ryan Grant may enter training camp ahead of the veteran on the depth chart, possibly even getting a shot to push Josh Doctson for the No. 3 job if the 2016 first-round selection struggles during camp.