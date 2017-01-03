Harris recorded one reception for 15 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

After starting the season as an inactive, Harris solidified himself as the No. 4 wideout option for Washington. In 10 games he recorded eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets. The rookie will now be a free agent and it remains unseen if Washington plans to bring him back into the fold. Should he return, he will likely compete for a reserve role, with wideouts like Josh Doctson (Achilles) and Reggie Diggs (knee) expected to return from injury.