Harris recorded one reception for 15 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

After starting the season as an inactive, Harris solidified himself as the No. 4 wideout option for Washington. In 10 games he recorded eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets. The rookie will now be a free agent and it remains unseen if Washington plans to bring him back into the fold. Should he return, he will likely compete for a reserve role, with wideouts like Josh Doctson (Achilles) and Reggie Diggs (knee) expected to return from injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola