Paul (shoulder) is progressing ahead of schedule after undergoing shoulder surgery in November, Jake Kring-Schreifeis of the team's official site reports.

The veteran tight end said of his progress, "My progression is crazy and I'm in the weight room doing things I'm not supposed to be doing. I was doing pushups two months out and they couldn't believe that. I'm just trying to get right and to be mentally healthy for next season." Paul has only played in eight games the past two seasons due to various injuries but will look to put all that behind him in 2017. He is under contract for one more season and will look to compete with Jordan Reed, Derek Carrier, and others for reps once healthy.