Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Friday, The Washington Post reports.

Taylor, a first-rounder out of Baylor in 2011, spent the summer with the Broncos but couldn't stay healthy. The Redskins then hosted him for a tryout in Week 6 but didn't extend a contract offer. However, they evidently saw enough in Taylor to bring him back on a future contract and will get to see what he has left to offer throughout the offseason.