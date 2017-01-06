Redskins' Phil Taylor: Signs future contract with Redskins
Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Friday, The Washington Post reports.
Taylor, a first-rounder out of Baylor in 2011, spent the summer with the Broncos but couldn't stay healthy. The Redskins then hosted him for a tryout in Week 6 but didn't extend a contract offer. However, they evidently saw enough in Taylor to bring him back on a future contract and will get to see what he has left to offer throughout the offseason.
More News
-
Broncos' Phil Taylor: Lands on IR•
-
Report: Former Browns DE Phillip Taylor visits Steelers•
-
Browns DE Phillip Taylor participates in team drills Sunday•
-
Browns beset with injuries heading into Week 11 clash•
-
Browns promote OLB Keith Pough from practice squad•
-
Browns lose DT Phil Taylor for season to knee surgery•