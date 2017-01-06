Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Friday, The Washington Post reports.

Taylor, a first-rounder out of Baylor in 2011, spent the summer with the Broncos but couldn't stay healthy. The Redskins then hosted him for a tryout in Week 6 but didn't extend a contract offer. However, they evidently saw enough in Taylor to bring him back on a future contract and will get to see what he has left to offer throughout the offseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola