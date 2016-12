Redskins' Pierre Garcon: Catches four passes in win

Garcon recorded four receptions for 94 yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Garcon played a major role in a second-quarter drive, hauling in a 25-yard reception followed by a 46-yard one to help move the Redskins into scoring position. His 94 receiving yards were his second highest total this season. He could see an even bigger role next week if DeSean Jackson (jaw) is forced to miss extended time.