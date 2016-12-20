Redskins' Pierre Garcon: Catches seven passes
Garcon caught seven passes (on 11 targets) for 78 yards in Monday night's loss to the Panthers.
He tied teammate DeSean Jackson in leading the Redskins in receptions. Garcon's seven catches not only matched his season-best tally, but marked the second time he's caught that many passes in Washington's last three games. A steadily involved chain-mover in the Redskins offense, Garcon has picked up steam lately and will look to keep his strong regular-season finish going Saturday against the Bears.
