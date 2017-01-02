Redskins' Pierre Garcon: Four receptions in loss

Garcon recorded four receptions for 96 yards in Week 17's loss to the Giants.

The veteran wideout led the team in receiving Sunday, putting him over 1000 receiving yards on the season for the first time since 2013. His seventh season ends with 79 receptions for 1041 yards and three touchdowns. He will now enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The wideout has proven to be a valuable cog in Washington's offense, but may not be as crucial to the team next season given the emergence of Jamison Crowder this year.