Kelley (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Giants.

Although he was limited in his preparation for Week 17, Kelley made a modest bump in his workload Friday, according to head coach Jay Gruden. As a result, Kelley seems poised for his typical workload in a must-win game for the Redskins, who must beat the Giants and hope the outcome of the Packers-Lions game isn't a tie. Since taking over for Matt Jones in Week 8, Kelley has averaged 18.8 touches per game, while reaching the end zone five times across eight contests.