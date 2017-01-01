Kelley (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Giants.

Although he was limited in his preparation for Week 17, Kelley made a modest bump in his workload Friday, according to head coach Jay Gruden. As a result, Kelley seems poised for his typical workload in a must-win game for the Redskins, who must beat the Giants and hope the outcome of the Packers-Lions game isn't a tie. Since taking over for Matt Jones in Week 8, Kelley has averaged 18.8 touches per game, while reaching the end zone five times across eight contests.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola