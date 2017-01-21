Kelley is already taking part in workouts following knee surgery earlier this month, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.

CSN Mid-Atlantic learned Friday that Kelley underwent a procedure on his right knee after the regular season wrapped up. The developed likely stemmed from the sprained knee that afflicted him in Weeks 16 and 17, but now back in the saddle, he should be ready to roll well in advance of the offseason program, which kicks off in April.