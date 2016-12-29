Kelley (knee) has expressed confidence that he'll be active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Kelley was limited at Wednesday's practice, one in which he "did some of the walkthrough stuff" and took part in individual drills, per head coach Jay Gruden. The running back maintained his activity level Thursday, but Friday's session is setting up to be the ultimate test of his injured knee. Because the Redskins can lock up a playoff berth with a win and the Packers-Lions showdown not culminating in a tie, Kelley's presence will be key in cultivating a balanced offensive game plan. Since locking down the starting RB gig in Week 8, he's totaled 568 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.