Coach Jay Gruden relayed Monday that Kelley is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Per the report, Kelley "checked out okay" after undergoing an MRI, but we suspect that, at a minimum, the running back's practice participation in advance of Sunday's regular season finale against the Giants will be impacted by his knee issue.

