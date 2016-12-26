Redskins' Rob Kelley: Day-to-day with knee issue
Coach Jay Gruden relayed Monday that Kelley is day-to-day with a knee injury.
Per the report, Kelley "checked out okay" after undergoing an MRI, but we suspect that, at a minimum, the running back's practice participation in advance of Sunday's regular season finale against the Giants will be impacted by his knee issue.
