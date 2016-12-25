Kelley suffered a knee sprain in Saturday's win over the Bears, the Washington Post reports.

Kelley finished up the day with 19 carries for 76 yards, but only five of the carries (for 15 yards) came in the second half of the contest. Kelly's status is thus worth monitoring as next Sunday's regular season finale against the Giants approaches. If he ends up out or limited next weekend, Mack Brown and Chris Thompson would be in the mix for carries, with Matt Jones presumably a candidate to be made active in such a scenario.