Kelley (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley has been limited throughout practice this week, but coach Jay Gruden said he was able to slightly increase his workload Friday. While that seems to bode well for Kelley, barring a setback, his status will ultimately be determined over the weekend. If Kelley's knee sprain impacts his involvement Sunday, the Redskins could turn to Mack Brown more in running situations, with Chris Thompson serving as their primary pass-catching tailback.