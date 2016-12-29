Kelley (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

Although Kelley sustained what was termed a knee sprain during Saturday's win at Chicago, a subsequent MRI revealed no structural damage. Nonetheless, the Redskins will operate under a day-to-day approach with the running back, which yielded work during positional drills Wednesday. If he continues to progress as the week proceeds, Kelley may participate in the team portion of practice and earn a full listing on the injury report. On the other hand, his activity level may continue to be capped, which could place more of the RB workload on the shoulders of Chris Thompson and Mack Brown this Sunday against the Giants.