Kelley rushed for 33 yards on 12 attempts in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Kelley never found his groove against a bruising Giants defense, with his longest rush of the game totaling a measly seven yards. In 15 games this season, the rookie rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns. He came out of nowhere in Week 8 to take over for Matt Jones, who struggled holding onto the ball early in the year. Kelley never looked back, solidifying his role as Washington's top back. He is under contract through the 2018 season and will be the odds-on favorite to be the starter next season.