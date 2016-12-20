Kelley rushed nine times for eight yards and a touchdown, while catching all four of his targets for 47 yards in Monday night's loss to the Panthers.

Kelley was consistently stuffed in the running game, but he at least was able to score Washington's lone touchdown Monday with a 5-yard rush to close the second quarter. After that end zone trip, Kelley has now scored seven touchdowns in his last eight games, and he's still averaging over four yards per carry. Kelley also went for career highs through the air Monday, compensating for his lack of running lanes in another way.