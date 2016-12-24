Kelley rushed the ball 19 times for 76 yards while hauling in two receptions for six yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Kelley was the only active running back that failed to score Saturday, as both Chris Thompson and Mack Brown reached pay dirt in the contest. The starter rebounded from a quiet performance in Week 15, where he was limited to just eight yards rushing. While he didn't find the end zone, his 76 rushing yards were the highest total since Week 11. Look for Kelley to continue to split reps with Chris Thompson in the season-finale tilt with the Giants next Sunday.