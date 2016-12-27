Kelley (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage to his knee, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

This is good news for Washington's starting back, but head coach Jay Gruden still considers the rookie day-to-day. Kelley was only given the ball five times in the second half of Saturday's win over the Bears because of the injury. Look for more updates to come throughout the week. In the meantime, Washington will rely on Chris Thompson and Mack Brown, who took over Kelley's role for the majority of the second half Saturday, to lead the rushing attack in practice. Former starter Matt Jones may also see a reemergence at practice after spending the past few weeks as an inactive.