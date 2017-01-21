Redskins' Rob Kelley: Undergoes offseason knee surgery
Kelley has undergone offseason knee surgery, CSN reports.
It isn't clear when Kelley went under the knife, but the procedure was certainly a fix for the sprained knee he sustained in Week 16 against the Bears. Considering he's already back on his feet and walking around, the surgery should have no impact on Kelley next season.
