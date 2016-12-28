Kelley (knee) was spotted warming up with his teammates prior to Wednesday's practice, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.

A knee injury kept Kelley on the sidelines for most of the second half of Saturday's win over the Bears, but an MRI on Monday revealed no structural damage. The fact that Kelley looks to be practicing in some capacity Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but it remains to be seen how his knee will hold up to increased activity. Wednesday's practice report will give a clearer picture of his progress. If Kelley is limited heading into Sunday, look for Chris Thompson and Mack Brown to see additional snaps out of the Washington backfield.