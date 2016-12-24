Grant hauled in three receptions for 25 yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.

With DeSean Jackson (jaw) forced out the game and a victory safely in reach, Grant was able to take the field for some garbage time. It marks his first game with a reception since Week 13. Grant could be expected to take on a larger role in the season finale next Sunday should Jackson be forced out due to injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola