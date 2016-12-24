Redskins' Ryan Grant: Three receptions in win
Grant hauled in three receptions for 25 yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.
With DeSean Jackson (jaw) forced out the game and a victory safely in reach, Grant was able to take the field for some garbage time. It marks his first game with a reception since Week 13. Grant could be expected to take on a larger role in the season finale next Sunday should Jackson be forced out due to injury.
