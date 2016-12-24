Kerrigan (elbow) is active for Saturday's game against the Bears.

The Redskins will have the heart and soul of their defense in action Saturday, just days removed from leaving Monday's contest with a sprained elbow. Kerrigan has an impressive 11 sacks on the year and he could increase that number against a patchwork Chicago offensive line.

