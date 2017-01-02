Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Active Sunday
Kerrigan (elbow) was active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Kerrigan was questionable to play with a sprained elbow. While he was ultimately cleared to play, the former first-rounder failed to record a tackle.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Questionable Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Active for Saturday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Sprains elbow against Panthers•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Active for Monday's contest•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Banged up heading into Monday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Fourth straight game with sack Sunday•