Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Breaks finger Sunday
Kerrigan suffered a broken right index finger during Sunday's loss to the Giants, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.
The bone in Kerrigan's finger apparently broke through the skin, so he may need additional treatment in the near future with the Redskins' season now over. He finishes the 2016 campaign with 33 tackles, 11 sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 16 games.
