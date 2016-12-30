Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Questionable Sunday
Kerrigan (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Kerrigan was able to practice in full on Friday and he played through his injury last week. It would be a surprise if he was held out come Sunday.
