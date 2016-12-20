Kerrigan sprained his elbow in Monday's game against the Panthers, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Kerrigan's injury forced him to briefly leave the game, but he was able to return with a brace on his left arm. He may face limitations in practice this week, but with the Redskins in an intense fight for a playoff berth, Kerrigan will likely do everything he can to play against the Bears on Christmas Eve.