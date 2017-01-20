Kerrigan (finger) underwent minor surgery on his left elbow and will be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The minor surgery was used in order to clean up "loose bodies" in his left elbow. As a result, the linebacker will opt out of his Pro Bowl bid, which he earned after recording 33 tackles and 11 tackles in 16 games this season. Kerrigan originally injured his elbow back in mid-December, but played through the aliment for a handful of games before breaking his finger in Week 17's loss to the Giants. Barring any setbacks, the veteran should be ready for offseason team activities.