Cravens (elbow) is healthy and ready to begin offseason training at defensive back, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Cravens, the Redskins' 2016 second-rounder, missed the last three weeks of the regular season with an injured elbow. Now healthy, he'll enter his first offseason as a pro in hopes of carving out a role in the Redskins' secondary. He played a safety/linebacker hybrid role during his sophomore season at USC and ultimately led his former team in both TFLs and interceptions.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola