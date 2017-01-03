Cravens (elbow) is healthy and ready to begin offseason training at defensive back, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Cravens, the Redskins' 2016 second-rounder, missed the last three weeks of the regular season with an injured elbow. Now healthy, he'll enter his first offseason as a pro in hopes of carving out a role in the Redskins' secondary. He played a safety/linebacker hybrid role during his sophomore season at USC and ultimately led his former team in both TFLs and interceptions.