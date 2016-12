Cravens (elbow) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that Cravens wasn't likely to play in Week 17, making the announcement that he's been ruled out of little surprise. Martrell Spaight and Terence Garvin will likely see some added reps in Cravens absence as Washington looks to secure a wildcard spot in the playoffs with a win Sunday.