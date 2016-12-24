Redskins' Terence Garvin: Active for Saturday
Garvin is active for Saturday's game against the Bears.
The Redskins will have one of their key special teamers in action for Saturday's road contest. That said, Garvin's utility in IDP formats is limited given that the Redskins' usual starting linebackers are all healthy.
More News
-
Redskins' Terence Garvin: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terence Garvin: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Redskins' Terence Garvin: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Terence Garvin: One tackle in loss•
-
Steelers injury report features nearly all probable•
-
Steelers announce long list of cuts•