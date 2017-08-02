Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Lighting up training camp
Pryor is making a strong impression at training camp, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Pryor made a full recovery from January finger surgery in time to enjoy a full offseason program alongside Kirk Cousins and the rest of his new teammates. The hulking wideout's strong performance has apparently carried over to training camp, where he's likely drawing even more targets than expected in the absence of Jordan Reed (toe) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring). While Crowder and Reed undoubtedly will have Cousins' full atention during the season, Pryor figures to be the primary deep threat and no worse than third in line for targets on a team that ranked No. 2 in the league in passing offense last year.
