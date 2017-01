Simon signed a futures contract with the Redskins on Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Simon began the 2016 season as a member of the Seahawks, but was waived prior to Week 2 only to be claimed by the Cardinals shortly thereafter. However, he ultimately finished out the season in Arizona having logged just six tackles across 76 snaps on defense and will now set his aims to fight for a reserve role in Washington during the offseason.