Redskins' Trent Murphy: Officially suspended four games
Murphy is officially suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy appealed the decision but was denied. While he's still eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, the Redskins could enter the 2017 campaign with very little depth at outside linebacker, depending on what they do in the upcoming draft, considering Junior Galette (Achilles, legal troubles) is also at risk of missing some action at the beginning of the season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...