Murphy is officially suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy appealed the decision but was denied. While he's still eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, the Redskins could enter the 2017 campaign with very little depth at outside linebacker, depending on what they do in the upcoming draft, considering Junior Galette (Achilles, legal troubles) is also at risk of missing some action at the beginning of the season.