Davis led all NFL tight ends last season with 13 missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus.

That statistic, which helps explain his lofty mark of 9.9 yards per target, is made all the more impressive by the fact Davis ranked 26th at the position in targets (59) and 23rd in receptions (44). His excellent work last season helps explain the Redskins' lack of interest in re-signing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, as the team can always rely on more two-TE formations if Josh Doctson or Terrelle Pryor disappoints. The 33-year-old Davis will enter training camp on the wrong side of fantasy relevance in most formats, but that would change in a hurry if Jordan Reed were to suffer yet another significant injury.