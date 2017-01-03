Davis hauled in two receptions for 49 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The veteran tight end had a resurgence this season, recording 44 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns, his highest totals since the 2013. Davis was written off as an afterthought to much of the league, considering his lackluster performances in San Fransisco and Denver last year. Washington inked the veteran to a one-year deal in the hopes that they could transition the former playmaker into a run blocking specialist. However, with several injuries to Jordan Reed, Davis found himself as the starter in many games throughout the season and made the most of his opportunities. Now 32, it remains unseen what the former Pro Bowler will do next season, but after this bounce back season he may have some teams knocking at his door.