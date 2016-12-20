Redskins' Will Compton: Hopeful to play Saturday
Compton is day-to-day with his PCL sprain, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Compton was held out of last week's game due to his sprain, and he hasn't practiced since suffering the injury. Redskins coach Jay Gruden wouldn't go so far as to give Compton a specific timetable for return. His practice participation this week will give a better indication of his status for Week 16.
