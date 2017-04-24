Redskins' Will Compton: Signs tender with Redskins
Compton (knee) signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Redskins on Monday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Compton went undrafted out of Nebraska but has developed into a valued member of the Redskins' defense through his first four seasons. The 27-year-old has posted at least 95 tackles in back-to-back campaigns, including a career-best 106 stops last year, which came despite him dealing with a sprained PCL toward the end of the season. However, after not needing surgery to repair that problem, Compton should now be raring to go as he faces competition from offseason signee Zach Brown for a starting inside linebacker position this term.
