Foster's urine sample at the combine was diluted, which means it "will be treated like a positive test," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thursday marks the latest event in what has been a difficult draft process for the Alabama product. Foster was sent home from the combine prior to his positional workouts due to an altercation with a hospital workout. He's also recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out into June. With that, the reports of what will be treated as a positive test is another red flag against a player who, in terms of talent, is the best middle linebacker in the draft. Prior to Thursday's news, Foster was still expected to go as early as 11th overall, but his stock does appear to be on the downswing heading into next week's draft. Still, it will boil down to teams weighing out the off-field and medical cons against Foster's stellar on-field talent to determine how much Thursday's news will affect his stock.